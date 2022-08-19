Ferris Bueller is getting his own “universe.”

Paramount Pictures is planning a spin-off of “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off,” focusing on two characters whom we barely got to know in the 1986’s hit comedy, Variety reported Friday.

Titled “Sam and Victor’s Day Off,” the film will focus on the two valets who took Cameron’s (Alan Ruck) father’s red Ferrari for spin through the streets of Chicago.

If you don’t remember hearing the names of those characters, you’re in good company. They went unnamed in the movie.

Jon Hurwtiz, Hayden Schlossberg and Josh Heald, who created the hit “Karate Kid” streaming series, “Cobra Kai,” are producing the film, Variety reports.

It is unknown if, or how, Ferris Bueller (Matthew Broderick), Cameron or Sloan (Mia Sara) will make appearances.