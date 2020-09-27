Fight over parking space in Las Vegas leads to deadly punch

Police say they are investigating an early morning homicide in central Las Vegas.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police say an altercation over parking at a liquor store led to a deadly punch.

They say two men pulled into the parking lot next to a woman who was in her car and taking up two parking spots around 1:15 a.m. Sunday.

Police say the driver of that car began arguing with the woman. Shortly thereafter, two more men pulled into the parking lot and joined the argument.

Police say the two men from the second car each threw a punch at the two men from the first car.

Both of the victims were taken to a hospital where police say one man died and the other is in critical condition.