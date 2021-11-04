‘Rust’ shooting highlights increase in film set fatalities over past decade

An aerial image of the church at Bonanza Creek Ranch, near Santa Fe, New Mexico is seen in October 2021. (Associated Press)

The accidental shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins by actor Alec Baldwin during filming of the western “Rust” was the latest among a series of fatal injuries that have dogged the industry for years.

A Los Angeles Times review of U.S. government data and published reports shows that there were at least 19 fatal injuries on film sets nationwide from 2010 to 2019, the last year for which data was available.

Overall, there have been at least 47 fatalities among 250 film production accidents since 1990, according to data reported to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, which tracks serious accidents in the United States that have been reported to agency.

Fatalities and serious accidents are generally rare in the film and TV industry, thanks to the use of digital effects and improved safety protocols.

