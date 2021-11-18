Flag display outside Griffith Observatory honors nearly 27,000 L.A. County residents who died of COVID

A new memorial honoring the thousands of Los Angeles County residents who died of COVID-19 opened to the public outside the Griffith Observatory on Thursday.

White flags dotted the lawn outside the L.A. landmark, memorializing the nearly 27,000 lives lost to the pandemic across the county, aerial video from Sky5 showed.

L.A. County reported its first COVID-19 in March 2020. Since then, thousands more died of the deadly virus countywide.

“We will forever remember those we’ve lost to COVID-19, and never forget how the pain summoned the best of the Angeleno spirit: to help, care for, and stand with one another through fear and heartbreak never felt before,” Garcetti said in a statement.

The art installation at the Griffith Observatory will be open through Monday.

The “Strength and Love” memorial also honors first responders, essential workers and others “who have held the city together throughout the pandemic,” Mayor Eric Garcetti’s office announced.

From Thursday to Saturday, buildings across L.A. will be lit blue each night to mark the memorial.

City officials invited Angelenos to clap for the city’s essential workers outside with neighbors and wave around flash lights every night at 8 p.m.

“Participating in this memorial will help us hold those values in our hearts, keep them on our minds, and put them on display for the world to see,” Garcetti said.