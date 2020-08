California State Sen. Bob Archuleta on Sunday presented a flag to the family of Lance Cpl. Marco Barranco at their Montebello home where a large memorial grew for the 21-year-old killed in an amphibious assault vehicle training accident near San Clemente Island.

Two Marines from Montebello Recruitment assisted with the folding of the flag.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 News on Aug. 9, 2020.