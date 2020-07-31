Florida couple jailed for breaking quarantine order; man says arrest happened after he took dog for walk

Jose Antonio Freire Interian, right, and Yohana Anahi Gonzalez, left, are seen in booking photos. (Monroe County Sheriff’s Office via AP)

A Florida Keys couple infected with the coronavirus are expressing exasperation after they were put in jail for apparently violating orders to wear masks and self-quarantine.

The pair, identified as Jose Antonio Freire Interian and Yohana Anahi Gonzalez, were arrested Wednesday afternoon after authorities went to their home in Key West to arrest them on a warrant accusing them of violating a quarantine order issued by the Florida Department of Health.

They pair posted bail Thursday and returned to their home.

The man said he had taken his dog out Thursday afternoon. Hours later, officers arrived to take him and his wife to Monroe County Jail.

Arrests over masks and quarantines have been rare and underscore the fervent national debate over how to enforce rules on masks and self-quarantines.