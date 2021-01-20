Florida lawmaker wants to rename roadway ‘President Donald J. Trump Highway’

Rep. Anthony Sabatini said he will be sponsoring an amendment to rename U.S. Highway 27 as the “President Donald J. Trump Highway.” (Rep. Anthony Sabatini)

A Florida lawmaker says he will be supporting an amendment to rename a major Florida highway after former President Donald Trump — replacing a designation that now honors a longtime Democratic lawmaker.

State Rep. Anthony Sabatini said he plans to sponsor a bill in the upcoming legislative session that would rename U.S. Highway 27 to “President Donald J. Trump Highway,” KTLA sister station WFLA in Tampa reported.

“Looking forward to working on this important designation honoring one of the greatest Presidents in American History,” Sabatini, a Republican, tweeted Tuesday.

U.S. Highway 27 runs from Fort Wayne, Indiana, to Miami. Sabatini’s proposal would affect the more than 400-mile portion that runs through the state of Florida.

In the Sunshine State, the roadway is already named Claude Pepper Memorial Highway in honor of a longtime liberal Democratic lawmaker who served in the U.S. House of Representatives and the U.S. Senate for more than five decades in total.

Pepper died in 1989, and the Florida Legislature named the highway to honor him 10 years later, according to WUSF, a public radio station in the Tampa area.

Sabatini’s renaming bid comes after a year in which he drew attention for opposing local mask mandates intended to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus, WUSF reported, describing him as a “conservative firebrand” on Twitter.

The Florida Legislature meets every year for 60 days. This year, Florida’s lawmakers will meet March 2.

Sabatini represents an area west of Orlando, and U.S. Highway 27 runs through his district. The highway runs about 40 miles west of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, where he has returned on the day of Joe Biden’s inauguration.

