Florida man arrested after discovery of more than 2 dozen pipe bombs: Police

Florida police have arrested a man after finding more than two dozen pipe bombs, including some that contained nails, screws and metal pellets.

Gregory Haasze is seen in a booking photo released by the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office.

Gregory Haasze is facing 26 felony counts of making, possessing and placing a destructive device after his arrest Wednesday night in Palm Beach County, according to the Boynton Beach Police Department.

Police had been called after an explosion and found several bombs near a street and others in a trash bin.

After officers identified Haasze as a suspect, he approached officers and surrendered.

The 34-year-old told them he made the bombs for celebrations and to remove tree stumps and that he never intended to hurt anyone.

His attorneys had no immediate comment.