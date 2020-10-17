Florida man arrested after stolen horse found butchered for meat

A man was arrested in St. Petersburg, Florida this week on suspicion of stealing and killing a horse that was found butchered last year in Palmetto, officials said.

Deputies said the horse was found dead in a field after it was stolen from a stable on Dec. 1, 2019, and that it had been slaughtered for its meat, KTLA sister station WFLA in Tampa reported.

Surveillance video places the suspect, Eladio Garcia-Gasca, at the scene of the crime, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

The video allegedly shows him walking up to the stables shortly before the animal was stolen.

Garcia-Gasca, 40, was arrested at his home and booked into the Pinellas County Jail. He is charged with grand theft and animal cruelty.