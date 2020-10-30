Florida woman in labor votes ‘in between breaths’ after insisting on going to polling place before hospital

A pregnant Florida woman didn’t let going into labor prevent her from voting in the 2020 election.

The unnamed woman from central Florida told her husband to take her to a polling place before going to the hospital, according to WESH, and that’s just what he did.

Karen Briceno Gonzalez, who works at the supervisor of elections office in Orlando, said the woman appeared calm, but the husband was “a little bit more nervous.”

Gonzalez said the husband asked election workers for a ballot, but when he was asked for ID, he said it wasn’t for him but for his wife, who was refusing to check in at the hospital until she voted.

Staff rushed to the car to make sure she was registered and confirmed her ID before giving her a ballot, thinking she’d likely fill it out later. The woman had other plans.

“In between breaths” to manage the pain, she made her selections, Gonzalez said.

With her ballot safely cast, the woman left for the hospital to give birth.

“She was very happy that she got to vote,” Gonzalez said.