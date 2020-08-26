Florida woman slapped boy, used racial slur after go-kart crash: Police

A white woman is facing felony child abuse charges after police say she slapped an 11-year-old Black child and called him a racist slur after his go-kart bumped hers at a Florida amusement park.

Haley Zager is seen in a booking photo released by the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.
Boca Raton police say 30-year-old Haley Zager and the boy were driving go-karts at the Boomers amusement park Saturday night when they accidentally collided.

They say Zager slapped him in the face, using a racial slur to justify the strike to bystanders.

Court records say Zager admitted to striking the child, who had a swollen eye. She denied using the slur.

Her public defender did not immediately respond to an email Wednesday morning seeking comment.

