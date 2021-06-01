Food samples returning to Sam’s Club, new mobile food truck also on the menu

Members at Sam’s Club will soon be able to taste free samples again while perusing the aisles, an appealing part of the shopping experience that was put on hold in March 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The return of the store’s sampling and demo program, Taste & Tips, was announced on Tuesday to allow members to get back to tasting food samples and review products inside the club. Company officials said the sampling program had been an “attraction for 35 years,” before being halted out of concern for the health and safety of club members and associates during the height of the pandemic.

“Over the past year, our members’ shopping behaviors have evolved,” Megan Crozier, chief merchandising officer at Sam’s Club, said. “Today, more than ever, members want to do more than just shop when they come to our clubs – they want to have an experience.”

Along with the relaunch of the sampling program, Sam’s Club has also created its first-ever Member’s Mark Summer Eats Food Truck that will take food sampling out of the club and into the parking lot.

Sam’s Club released this image of its first-ever Member’s Mark Summer Eats Food Truck on June 1, 2021.

Company officials said the food truck will tour the central United States this summer, giving members a chance to experience the quality of Sam’s Club’s private brand, Member’s Mark.

To further revamp the food sampling experience, Sam’s Club will also be testing new way to offer samples, including “roaming events,” which will bring sampling directly to members as they checkout, are at the member services desk or when using Sam’s Club Curbside Pickup.

Food sampling is available at all of Sam’s Club’s nearly 600 locations nationwide.

To find a location, visit SamsClub.com.