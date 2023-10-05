Dick Butkus, a former NFL player who is considered to be one the greatest linebackers of all time, has died, TMZ reported. He was 80 years old.

Sources told TMZ Sports that paramedics responded to a call for a medical emergency at Butkus’ residence in Malibu around 12:50 p.m. Thursday. Butkus was pronounced dead at the scene.

Butkus was drafted by the Chicago Bears in 1965 and spent his entire professional career with his hometown team. During his time in the NFL, he earned multiple awards, including two for Defensive Player of the Year, TMZ reported.

Butkus was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1979.

