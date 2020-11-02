Former President George W. Bush won’t reveal if he voted for Trump or Biden

Former President George W. Bush attends the NFL game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Green Bay Packers at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on Oct. 6, 2019. (Ronald Martinez / Getty Images)

Former President George W. Bush is declining to reveal his vote in the 2020 presidential race, in contrast to four years ago.

Bush famously selected “none of the above” on Election Day in 2016. This year, a Bush spokesman said there are no plans to reveal whom the former president or first lady voted for.

According to the Dallas Morning News, spokesman Freddy Ford said Bush is “retired from presidential politics” and added the couple’s votes would be kept private.

Bush and his wife, Laura, voted in person on Oct. 15, according to the Morning News.

There was some speculation the 43rd president — a Republican — might publicly back Democrat Joe Biden. However, that never happened.

“This president does some things that might even drive President Bush to feel like he has to speak out, that he just can’t ignore the damage that’s being done to our democracy,” Christine Todd Whitman, the former New Jersey governor and Bush’s first Environmental Protection Agency administrator, told The Atlantic last month.

The Atlantic reports Biden’s campaign reached out to Bush for an endorsement and was told the former president did not plan to get involved.