Former Trump economic advisor Larry Kudlow to replace Lou Dobbs on Fox Business Network

Director of the National Economic Council Larry Kudlow speaks to reporters outside the West Wing of the White House on Sept. 2, 2020. (Olivier DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images)

Former U.S. National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow will move into the Fox Business Network lineup next week, effectively replacing Lou Dobbs, whose program was canceled Friday.

Kudlow’s new program will air at 4 p.m. Eastern with a repeat at 7 p.m. Eastern, the business channel announced Monday.

“Fox Business Tonight,” which currently fills the Dobbs time period, will continue to air at 5 p.m. Eastern with rotating hosts, but will be replaced at 7 p.m. by re-airing Kudlow‘s show.

Kudlow, 73, is a conservative with experience in the Trump and Reagan administrations. His program will be driven by opinionated guests and commentary.

