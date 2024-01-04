Ever been on vacation and thought, “Gee, there are simply too many people around?”

Well if privacy is important to you and the price isn’t an issue, you’re in luck.

Four Seasons is offering the most exclusive and luxurious island package money can buy at its Bora Bora resort.

For a paltry 2.5 million euros, or roughly $2.73 million, you can buy out the entire Four Seasons Resort Bora Bora for you and 200 of your closest friends and family — or keep the island to yourself, it’s your money.

Aerial view of Four Seasons Resort Bora Bora in French Polynesia. (Four Seasons)

The complete island reservation comes with 108 one- and two-bedroom overwater bungalow suites, 27 private plunge pools and seven two- and three-bedroom beachfront villa estates. The reservation can accommodate up to 246 guests, according to Four Seasons.

The resort is located on a small private island that overlooks the South Pacific landscape with views of the famed turquoise lagoon and Mount Otemanu.

In addition to the lavish rooms and breathtaking views, guests also have “exclusive and unfettered access” to the resort’s services and amenities, including four open-air fine-dining restaurants designed by an award-winning chef, wines selected by the head sommelier, craft cocktails created by a master mixologist, wellness treatments at the world-class spa and guided fitness classes.

There are also recreational activities like scuba diving, lagoon exploring, tennis, stand-up paddleboarding, personal watercraft and chartered excursions on the resort’s maritime fleet.

Four Seasons says you can also customize your exclusive island takeover, including bringing in “headline entertainment,” for an additional cost.

“There is nothing more exclusive than a complete island buyout and no destination as special as French Polynesia, rich in culture and tradition,” said Four Seasons Resort Bora Bora general manager Romain Chanet. “For guests looking to treat their special group to the ultimate and most private experience in paradise, all executed with renowned Four Seasons service and warmth — this is absolutely it.”

Although it’s out of reach for anyone who hasn’t invented anything, starred in a reality show or gotten really good at dunking a basketball, even if you have the cash, there’s no guarantee you’ll be able to secure a reservation. Four Seasons says the complete island buyout is subject to availability.

To book your stay, click here.