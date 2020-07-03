Breaking News
Fourth of July holiday travel expected to decline due to COVID-19 pandemic

Nation/World

Million of people are expected to hit the road this Fourth of July weekend, but there will likely be significantly fewer holiday travelers this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Megan Telles reports for the KTLA 5 Morning News on July 3, 2020.

