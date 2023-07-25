Mustard, one of the many go-to condiments for hot dogs and burgers, is also the newest Skittles flavor. Yes, you read that right.

Skittles and French’s have teamed up to release “this summer’s tangiest yellow candy” in honor of National Mustard Day on Aug. 5.

Fun-sized packs of the new candy will be given out for free to select customers in Atlanta, Washington D.C. and New York City during pop-up events, a news release said.

“From Mustard Ice Cream to last year’s viral Mustard Donuts, this year marks the fifth time French’s has gone all out with unique, flavorful innovations to celebrate National Mustard Day. With the yellow holiday landing on Aug. 5th, we knew we had to outdo ourselves,” Valda Coryat, North America vice president of marketing for McCormick & Company, said in a statement.

Customers on the East Coast will also have the chance to get some merchandise commemorating the new collaboration when French’s hits the road on a mult-stop East Coast tour in the “Mustard Mobile.”

The vehicle will be a yellow custom-designed vintage bus complete with giant mustard Skittles on top. The company will post a map online so people can follow its journey.

Those who don’t live on the East Coast will also have the opportunity to try the new candy by entering an online sweepstakes. The competition will be open until Aug. 5 and fans can enter here.

This isn’t the first time French’s has released unique mustard-flavored items. The company has also released mustard-flavored donuts, ice cream, hot dog buns and even mustard beer, Food and Wine reported.