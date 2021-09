A day after he was indicted for bank fraud, Brian Laundrie remains at large.

The boyfriend of Gabby Petito, who is a person of interest in her death, is unlikely to be found in the Florida reserve where crews are looking, television host and investigator John Walsh said.

Walsh believes Laundrie is either on the Appalachian Trail or in Mexico.

Mary Beth McDade reports for the KTLA 5 News on Sept. 24, 2021.