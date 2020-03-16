‘Game of Thrones’ actor Kristofer Hivju says he tested positive for COVID-19

Kristofer Hivju attends the Sundance Film Festival on Jan. 25, 2020, in Park City, Utah. (Credit: Rich Polk / Getty Images for IMDb)

A “Game of Thrones” actor is the latest celebrity to say he’s been diagnosed with the coronavirus.

In a post made to Instagram on Monday, actor Kristofer Hivju, who played Tormund Giantsbane on the HBO series, said he tested positive for Covid-19.

Hivju, a Norwegian actor, said he and his family are self-isolating upon the news.

“We are in good health – I only have mild symptoms of a cold,” he wrote. “There are people at higher risk for who this virus might be a devastating diagnosis, so I urge all of you to be extremely careful; wash your hands, keep 1,5 meters distance from others, go in quarantine; just do everything you can to stop the virus from spreading.

The actor said he is currently in Norway.

“Together we can fight this virus and avert a crisis at our hospitals. Please take care of each other, keep your distance, and stay healthy!” he said.

In addition to his role on “Game of Thrones,” Hivju has also appeared in the TV series “Beck” and in the film “The Fate of the Furious.” (CNN, like HBO, is owned by WarnerMedia.)

On Monday, actor Idris Elba also said he’d tested positive for coronavirus.