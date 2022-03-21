Daddy Yankee, the Puerto Rican artist behind 2000s hit “Gasolina,” said he is retiring from music.

The 45-year-old “King of Reggaeton” made the announcement in a video message posted Sunday.

“Gasolina” took over music charts worldwide after its release in 2004, and has been credited for making the reggaeton genre popular across borders. However, Daddy Yankee tells fans in his retirement video that they gave him the key to open the doors to making the genre global.

He said he’s leaving the industry with one final album titled “Legendaddy.” The collection will include all the styles of music that have defined him over his decades-long career, he added.

Daddy Yankee previously made history with his album “Barrio Fino,” which was the top-selling Latin Music Album of the Decade 2000-2009, according to his website.

He was again part of a global chart-topper when he collaborated with Latin pop singer Luis Fonsi for “Despacito” in 2017.

It became the first Spanish-language song to hit number one on the Billboard Hot 100 since 1996, Daddy Yankee’s website said. Justin Bieber later joined in on a remix of the song.

Daddy Yankee’s final tour, “La Última Vuelta World Tour,” starts in August. He’ll perform in Los Angeles and other U.S. cities, plus Mexico, Canada and throughout South America.