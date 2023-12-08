One California city was named among the top 10 places adult Gen Z members moved to the most in 2022, according to a recent study from Smart Asset.

Researchers at the financial technology company looked at 268 cities included in the 2022 U.S. Census Bureau 1-Year American Community Survey to determine where Gen Zers moved to the most.

The study defines Generation Z as adults between the ages of 18 to 24. However, the Pew Research Center considers anyone born after 1996 to be a part of Gen Z, and the study noted that many born within that timeframe aren’t adults yet.

Here is where Gen Zers moved to the most in 2022

Ann Arbor, Michigan Provo, Utah Boulder, Colorado College Station, Texas Athens, Georgia Tallahassee, Florida Berkeley, California Gainesville, Florida Columbia, South Carolina Syracuse, New York

The study didn’t mention why these places were popular with Gen Z members but shared that “many are moving for college, to start their career or to explore life in a new place.”

On the downside, researchers also discovered which cities had the lowest rates of Gen Zers moving in. Some places included Fontana, Concord, Temecula and Torrance in California, Port St. Lucie and Hialeah in Florida, Henderson, Nevada and Jersey City, New Jersey.

The complete report can viewed here.