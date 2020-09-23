Georgia man described as ‘prolific sextortionist’ gets 40 years in prison for harming up to 150 girls

A judge's gavel is shown in a file photo. (Credit: iStock / Getty Images Plus)

A Georgia man has been sentenced to 40 years in prison for coercing more than 100 girls to send him sexually explicit photos and videos.

Federal prosecutors described 25-year-old Benjamin Jenkins as a “prolific sextortionist” in announcing Tuesday’s sentence.

Jenkins was convicted in January of nine counts of producing child pornography and three counts of distributing child pornography, but the press release says he persuaded as many as 150 girls to send him sexually suggestive images of themselves.

Prosecutors said he would then extort them into sending him more, using a countdown clock and threatening to share the images online if they didn’t comply.

