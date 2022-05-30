Giants manager Gabe Kapler walked back his decision not to take the field for the national anthem at Monday’s game in Philadelphia, a decision he highlighted in a blog post he shared earlier in the morning.

Kapler told reporters in Cincinnati last week that he would not be on the field for the national anthem until he feels better “about the direction of the country.” He clarified those comments in an essay posted to his Kaplifestyle blog on Friday. In the same essay he listed the police response to the Uvalde shooting as an example of the negative “state of this country”.

In the Friday blog post Kapler said that he intended to take a knee during the national anthem at the game against the Mets on Wednesday, May 25, but said he wasn’t sure the gesture would be well-received. “I knew that thousands more wouldn’t understand the gesture and would take it as an offense to the military, to veterans, to themselves,” he wrote.

In Monday’s post entitled “Memorial Day,” Kapler discussed the importance of speaking up when we are passionate. He highlighted that, “Voicing concerns thoughtfully and protesting peacefully are both patriotic actions; so is supporting organizations that are in the weeds solving problems.”

Kapler also wrote that he would be standing for the Memorial Day national anthem ceremonies. “While I believe strongly in the right to protest and the importance of doing so, I also believe strongly in honoring and mourning our country’s service men and women who fought and died for that right.”

In the blog post, Kapler listed Everytown and Heart & Armor as two organizations that he will be supporting. Everytown focuses on preventing gun violence while Heart & Armor focuses on veteran health.

It’s unclear from Monday’s blog post whether Kapler intends to stand for the national anthem at future games. Speaking to the Associated Press Sunday, the Giants manager said he was taking it “day by day.”