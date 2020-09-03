Girl dies, younger brother injured after car fleeing police crashes into their vehicle in Chicago

Nation/World

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Chicago police say a car fleeing a police traffic stop crashed into a vehicle on the city’s South Side, killing a 10-year-old girl and critically injuring her younger brother.

The Chicago Police Department says Da’Karia Spicer was pronounced dead at a hospital Wednesday afternoon and her 5-year-old brother, Dhaamir, was in critical condition.

Police say officers had tried to pull over a black Mercedes for a traffic violation when it fled and crashed into two vehicles, including a sedan being driven by the siblings’ father.

They were headed to a school to pick up a laptop for Da’Karia so the 5th-grader could start the school year.

Most Popular

Latest News

More News

KTLA on Instagram

Instagram

KTLA on Facebook

KTLA on Twitter