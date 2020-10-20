Good grief: Charlie Brown holiday specials won’t air on broadcast TV this year

If you’re looking to watch the classic Charlie Brown holiday specials on broadcast television for a little cheer this year, you’re out of luck: the decadeslong tradition is coming to an end.

Instead, the Peanuts animated classics — including “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown” — will stream on Apple TV+ through a deal with WildBrain, Peanuts Worldwide and Lee Mendelson Film Productions, making Apple “the home for all things Peanuts,” according to KTLA sister station WANE.

“A Charlie Brown Christmas” and “A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving” are also included.

The holiday specials have aired annually on broadcast television since the 1960s.

Celebrate Halloween with the Peanuts gang. Stream "It's The Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown" exclusively on Apple TV+ and get ready for more Peanuts specials this holiday season.

If you don’t have Apple TV+, fear not: families can still watch the holiday specials for free during limited windows around each holiday, the tech giant said.

“It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown” Halloween special will be available for free on the Apple TV+ service from Oct. 30 until Nov. 1.

“A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving” will be available for free from Nov. 25 until Nov. 27 on the platform, while “A Charlie Brown Christmas” will be available free from Dec. 11 until Dec. 13.

