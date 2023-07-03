As the Fourth of July approaches, many Americans will invite friends and family over and fire up the grill to celebrate the holiday.

From ribs and burgers to hot dogs and pork chops, the list of staple cookout items is endless, but every state has different barbecue must-haves, according to Google.

New data from the tech company shows which grilling recipe was the most searched for in each state. For California, tri-tip grilling recipes were the most popular.

A map visualization of the latest study from Google Trends. (Data source: Google Trends)

While a handful of states searched for meat-based grilling recipes, other places showed interest in recipes for seafood, corn on the cob and even portobello mushrooms.

Here is the full list of the most searched grilling recipes by state:

Alabama – Corn on the cob

Alaska – Corn

Arizona – Burgers

Arkansas – Ribs

California – Tri-tip

Colorado – Chicken breast

Connecticut – Spare ribs

Delaware – Salmon

District of Columbia – Chicken breast

Florida – Mahi-mahi

Georgia – Wings

Hawaii – Ahi tuna

Idaho – Steak

Illinois – Pork chops

Indiana – Corn in husk

Iowa – Asparagus

Kansas – Salmon

Kentucky – Shrimp

Louisiana – Steak

Maine – Chicken

Maryland – Eggplant

Massachusetts – Swordfish

Michigan – Asparagus

Minnesota – Asparagus

Mississippi – Ribs

Missouri – Corn on the cob

Montana – Asparagus

Nebraska – Corn on the cob

Nevada – Burgers

New Hampshire – Asparagus

New Jersey – London broil

New Mexico – Chicken

New York – Clams

North Carolina – Filet mignon

North Dakota – Asparagus

Ohio – Chicken

Oklahoma – Corn on the cob

Oregon – Lamb chops

Pennsylvania – Filet mignon

Rhode Island – Salmon

South Carolina – Pork chops

South Dakota – Burgers

Tennessee – Pork chops

Texas – Ribs

Utah – Chicken

Vermont – Salmon

Virginia – Portobello mushrooms

Washington – Flank steak

West Virginia – Asparagus

Wisconsin – Brats

Wyoming – Burgers

Nationwide, researchers also found that these side dishes were the most searched for ahead of the holiday.

Pasta salad Baked beans Coleslaw Macaroni salad Watermelon salad