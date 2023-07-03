As the Fourth of July approaches, many Americans will invite friends and family over and fire up the grill to celebrate the holiday.
From ribs and burgers to hot dogs and pork chops, the list of staple cookout items is endless, but every state has different barbecue must-haves, according to Google.
New data from the tech company shows which grilling recipe was the most searched for in each state. For California, tri-tip grilling recipes were the most popular.
While a handful of states searched for meat-based grilling recipes, other places showed interest in recipes for seafood, corn on the cob and even portobello mushrooms.
Here is the full list of the most searched grilling recipes by state:
- Alabama – Corn on the cob
- Alaska – Corn
- Arizona – Burgers
- Arkansas – Ribs
- California – Tri-tip
- Colorado – Chicken breast
- Connecticut – Spare ribs
- Delaware – Salmon
- District of Columbia – Chicken breast
- Florida – Mahi-mahi
- Georgia – Wings
- Hawaii – Ahi tuna
- Idaho – Steak
- Illinois – Pork chops
- Indiana – Corn in husk
- Iowa – Asparagus
- Kansas – Salmon
- Kentucky – Shrimp
- Louisiana – Steak
- Maine – Chicken
- Maryland – Eggplant
- Massachusetts – Swordfish
- Michigan – Asparagus
- Minnesota – Asparagus
- Mississippi – Ribs
- Missouri – Corn on the cob
- Montana – Asparagus
- Nebraska – Corn on the cob
- Nevada – Burgers
- New Hampshire – Asparagus
- New Jersey – London broil
- New Mexico – Chicken
- New York – Clams
- North Carolina – Filet mignon
- North Dakota – Asparagus
- Ohio – Chicken
- Oklahoma – Corn on the cob
- Oregon – Lamb chops
- Pennsylvania – Filet mignon
- Rhode Island – Salmon
- South Carolina – Pork chops
- South Dakota – Burgers
- Tennessee – Pork chops
- Texas – Ribs
- Utah – Chicken
- Vermont – Salmon
- Virginia – Portobello mushrooms
- Washington – Flank steak
- West Virginia – Asparagus
- Wisconsin – Brats
- Wyoming – Burgers
Nationwide, researchers also found that these side dishes were the most searched for ahead of the holiday.
- Pasta salad
- Baked beans
- Coleslaw
- Macaroni salad
- Watermelon salad