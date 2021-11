Millions of consumers have gone sour on cow’s milk, research shows, as more and more beverage drinkers are ditching dairy to sip alternatives. But with local markets overflowing with multiple non-dairy options, including oat, soy and almond milk, how do you choose what’s right for your body and for the environment?

Lynette Romero reports for the KTLA 5 News at 5 on Nov. 1, 2021.