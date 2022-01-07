Harris was evacuated on Jan. 6 after pipe bomb found outside DNC, official says

In this Aug. 10, 2021, file photo, Vice President Kamala Harris speaks from the East Room of the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

Kamala Harris, then the vice president-elect, was evacuated from the Democratic National Committee headquarters when a pipe bomb was found Jan. 6, 2021, a White House official said Thursday.

The confirmation a year to the day after the bomb was discovered adds another detail to Harris’ timeline from the day of the Capitol insurrection and further evidence that its dangers reached the highest levels of the government.

Bombs were placed near the Democratic and Republican headquarters on Capitol Hill on the night of Jan. 5, a crime that the FBI has not yet solved. Politico first reported Harris’ proximity to the DNC bomb and her evacuation at 1:14 p.m. on Jan. 6.

Harris, then a California senator, previously told The Times she had been at the Capitol earlier that day for a Senate Intelligence Committee meeting but was working elsewhere during the breach of the Capitol.

