Harvey Weinstein appeals New York sexual assault conviction ahead of extradition hearing

Harvey Weinstein formally appealed his rape conviction Monday, arguing the combination of a biased juror and a New York City judge’s decision to allow prosecutors to use evidence that wasn’t connected to the crimes for which the mogul was standing trial led to violations of his constitutional rights.

The Miramax co-founder and disgraced Hollywood icon was convicted of rape and a felony sex crime in February 2020 and sentenced to 23 years in a New York state prison the following month, bringing an end to a years-long saga that helped spawn the #MeToo movement as more than 80 women accused Weinstein of sexual abuse.

Weinstein has also been charged with sexually assaulting five different women in Los Angeles and Beverly Hills and a hearing that could lead to his extradition to California is scheduled for later this month.

“Mr. Harvey Weinstein’s appellate court brief is a damning indictment of his criminal prosecution,” Juda Engelmayer, Weinstein’s chief spokesman, said in a lengthy statement. “A prosecution deeply influenced by intense and even magnified moral outrage over claimed sexual misbehavior of powerful men, special interest groups seeking to benefit off public fury, and sensational (often inaccurate or prejudiced) media coverage.”

