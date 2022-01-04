HBO fixes, reuploads ‘Harry Potter’ reunion special after fans spot editing mistakes

In this file photo, actor Rupert Grint, actor Daniel Radcliffe and actress Emma Watson attend the Harry Potter cast “Hand, Foot and Wand-Print” ceremony held at Grauman’s Chinese Theater on July 9, 2007, in Hollywood. (Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Reparo!

HBO Max has fixed and reuploaded its “Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts” special after eagle-eyed fans and cast members alerted the streaming giant of a couple of editing mistakes over the holiday weekend.

Within hours of the reunion special’s release on New Year’s Day, social media users noticed that an image of actor Emma Roberts appeared on screen during a segment narrated by Emma Watson, who played Hermione Granger in the “Harry Potter” films.

After some amateur sleuths confirmed HBO had used a picture of the wrong Emma by cross-checking the photo of a little girl in Minnie Mouse ears with a throwback post on Roberts’ personal Instagram feed, the producers of “Return to Hogwarts” publicly acknowledged the goof.

Within hours of the reunion special’s release on New Year’s Day, social media users noticed that an image of actor Emma Roberts appeared onscreen during a segment narrated by Emma Watson. https://t.co/ZZrXPInSqX — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) January 3, 2022

GUYS HELP ME THATS LITERALLY EMMA ROBERTS NOT EMMA WATSON ☠️☠️☠️☠️☠️☠️☠️☠️☠️ #ReturnToHogwarts #HarryPotter20thAnniversary pic.twitter.com/bLbXcCUpnh — 𝕞𝕒𝕟𝕚𝕒 (@vee_delmonico99) January 1, 2022