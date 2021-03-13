HBO Max to debut cheaper version with commercials in June

John Stankey, President and Chief Operating Officer of AT&T and Chief Executive Officer of WarnerMedia, speaks onstage at HBO Max WarnerMedia Investor Day Presentation at Warner Bros. Studios on Oct. 29, 2019 in Burbank, California. (Presley Ann/Getty Images for WarnerMedia)

It’s about to get easier to afford some version of HBO Max.

AT&T will launch an advertising-supported version of its streaming service in June to supercharge its growth in the competitive direct-to-consumer space, the company said Friday.

Executives laid out the plans at AT&T’s investor conference, during which the Dallas-based phone giant also significantly boosted projections for HBO Max’s subscriber count.

The regular HBO Max, which launched 10 months ago, costs $15 a month, which is more than its main competitors. The Disney+ monthly fee is going up to $8 soon, while Netflix’s most popular plan costs $14. Lower cost offerings include NBCUniversal’s Peacock, Discovery+ and Apple TV+.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.