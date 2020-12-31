Heartwarming video shows Paralympic medalist cheering on child with his 1st prosthetic leg in Oklahoma City

A heartwarming video of Paralympic medalist Blake Leeper cheering on a child with his first prosthetic leg in Oklahoma City has gone viral.

“You’re doing great. You’re doing awesome,” Leeper tells the boy. “Mine looks like yours.”

Leeper met the little boy, KJ, while getting new prosthetics earlier this month, Randy Titony of Scott Sabolich Prosthetics told Storyful.

The child was receiving his first prosthesis following an accident, according to Titony.

“This right here is my motivation,” Leeper wrote on Instagram. “I promise to keep grinding and fighting so young KJ will have every opportunity to compete at the highest level!!”