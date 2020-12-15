Here are the USPS deadlines to get packages delivered by Christmas

With this week expected to be the U.S. Postal Service’s busiest week of the holiday season, officials are reminding residents of the deadlines to get packages mailed by Christmas.

USPS says it’s expecting significant increases in the volume of mail and packages this season and recommended the following shipping deadlines to get packages delivered by Dec. 25:

Dec. 15: USPS Retail Ground service

Dec. 18: APO/FPO/DPO (except ZIP Code 093) USPS Priority Mail Express service

Dec. 18: First-Class Mail service (including greeting cards)

Dec. 18: First-class packages (up to 15.99 ounces)

Dec. 19: Priority Mail service

Dec. 23: Priority Mail Express service

There are different deadlines for those shipping from Alaska and Hawaii.

Erin Myers reports for the KTLA 5 News on Dec. 15, 2020.