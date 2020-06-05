‘He’s bleeding out of his ear;’ Man, 75, injured after being shoved by police during protest in Buffalo, New York (warning: graphic video)

A 75-year-old man was injured Thursday after a confrontation with two police officers following protests in Buffalo, New York, and the incident was captured on video.

Video obtained from radio station WBFO shows a man appearing to be pushed back by police before falling backward and hitting his head on the steps of Buffalo City Hall.

He was identified by the city’s mayor as a 75-year-old man, who is in stable but serious condition.

“Tonight, after a physical altercation between two separate groups of protesters participating in an illegal demonstration beyond the curfew, two Buffalo Police officers knocked down a 75-year-old man,” Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown tweeted.

In the video, the man is seen apparently bleeding out his ear after the fall. Someone can be heard in the background saying, “He is bleeding … He’s bleeding out of his ear. Get a medic.”

The two officers were suspended without pay and an investigation is ongoing, according to the mayor.

Buffalo police initially said in a statement a person “was injured when he tripped & fell,” according to KTLA sister station WIVB in Buffalo. But Capt. Jeff Rinaldo later told the TV station that an internal affairs investigation was opened.

Police say four people were arrested on disorderly conduct charges for blocking traffic in the area. A fifth was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct during a skirmish involving protesters.

Other than the arrests and the injury, the protest was peaceful.