An 18-year-old in Washington state received a graduation gift to top them all.

Lance Wall had just celebrated graduating high school when his father bought him a Six Figures Scratch ticket at a market in Camas, Washington’s Lottery said.

It was the teen’s first time playing the lottery, and luck was on his side.

After scratching the ticket to see if he was a winner, he handed the ticket to dad who shared the great news. He had won $50,000.

“Lance, who is currently enjoying his summer vacation, plans to save his new fortune for his future. He hopes to one day become an artist,” lottery officials said.

The odds of winning $50,000 on the ticket were 1 in 913,000.

Washington’s Scratch tickets cost between $1 and $30, each with varying prize amounts.

The number of actual prizes available vary based on the number of tickets printed, tested, distributed, sold and the number of prizes claimed, officials said.