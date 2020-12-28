Hilaria Baldwin responds to allegations she has faked her Spanish heritage

US actor Alec Baldwin (L) and Hilaria Baldwin attend the American Museum of Natural History Gala on November 21, 2019 in New York City. (Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images)

Hilaria Baldwin, a New York wellness personality and yoga studio owner who’s married to actor Alec Baldwin, came under fire on social media over the weekend for misrepresenting her heritage and nationality over several years.

Baldwin admitted Sunday that she is not half Spanish, that she was not born in Spain and that her given name is Hillary. Although she had claimed her place of birth was the Spanish island of Mallorca, Baldwin was born in Boston, internet sleuths found, which she later confirmed.

“I’ve seen chatter online questioning my identity and culture,” the 36-year-old Baldwin said in an Instagram video Sunday. “I was born in Boston and grew up spending time with my family between Massachusetts and Spain.

“My parents and sibling live in Spain, and I chose to live here, in the USA,” she added. “We celebrate both cultures in our home — Alec and I are raising our children bilingual, just as I was raised.”

