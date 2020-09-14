Hobby Lobby to raise minimum wage to $17 per hour for full-time employees

The Hobby Lobby chain of stores announced Monday it will raise it’s minimum wage for full-time hourly employees starting next month.

The new full-time hourly wage will be set at $17 per hour starting Oct. 1., the chain said.

The new rate is more than double the federal minimum wage of $7.25 per hour.

“Because this year has presented so many challenges to our employees, we are very happy that we are able to provide pay increases to thousands of our associates before the Christmas season,” Green said.

According to the press release, this is the tenth time the company has raised its minimum wage rate in the last 11 years.

“We have always worked hard to be a retail leader when it comes to taking care of our people,” said Hobby Lobby founder and CEO David Green in a press release.

There are currently 920 Hobby Lobby stores throughout the country. The company was founded in 1972.