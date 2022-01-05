Hong Kong Disneyland closing again over coronavirus concerns

Hong Kong Disneyland will once again be closing in an effort to slow the spread of coronavirus in the region.

The temporary closure will begin officially on Jan. 7 in line with preventive efforts required by the government, the park stated on its Facebook page.

“HKDL has been in close contact with the relevant government departments and will continue to implement health and safety measures with reference to their guidelines to promote health and safety of our guests and cast members,” a portion of the post says.

Disneyland Hong Kong already closes every Tuesday and Thursday to meet protocols, meaning the shutdown will actually begin Jan. 6.

Disneyland’s post on the closing suggested it hopes to reopen in about two weeks, on Jan. 20.

The closure will mark the fourth time Disneyland Hong Kong has closed due to the pandemic, Variety reported on its website.

Guests who planned to visit the park between Jan. 7 and Jan. 20 were advised to alter their plans by choosing another day.

Hong Kong authorities are implementing new restrictions, including a two-week ban on flights from the United States and seven other countries, in an attempt to stem an emerging omicron outbreak, the Associated Press reported.

“We have to contain the pandemic to ensure that there will not be a major outbreak in the community again,” Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said at a news conference, adding that the city is “on the verge” of another surge.