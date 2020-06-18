Hong Kong Disneyland reopens at limited capacity

Hong Kong Disneyland officially reopened on Thursday after a major drop in coronavirus cases in the Chinese territory.

Advance reservations will be required and only limited attendance will be allowed at the park, one of the pillars of Hong Kong’s crucial tourism industry.

Social distancing measures are being implemented in lines, at restaurants, on rides and at shops, while cleaning and disinfecting will be increased.

Visitors will have their temperatures checked at the entrance and will be required to wear masks at all times inside the park, except when eating and drinking.

It is the second Disney-branded theme park to reopen globally, following Shanghai Disneyland which opened its doors to guests last month.

Disney is proposing to reopen its Anaheim theme parks at limited capacity on July 17, after a four-month closure.

Guests would also have to make reservations, and there won’t be any parades and nighttime spectaculars.

The plan to reopen the Southern California parks, which have been closed since March 14, is still pending government approval.