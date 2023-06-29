You have to give these grandparents props just for participating.
Emerald Downs racetrack in Washington state hosted a “Grandparents’ Race” on June 25, with at least a dozen seniors sprinting out of the starting gate for the inaugural event.
The race spanned a distance of about 40 yards and, despite several runners wiping out, everyone eventually finished the race.
The winner, Everett resident Steve Butler said he had not participated in a race since 1973 when he raced a lineman at his high school football practice.