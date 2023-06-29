You have to give these grandparents props just for participating.

Emerald Downs racetrack in Washington state hosted a “Grandparents’ Race” on June 25, with at least a dozen seniors sprinting out of the starting gate for the inaugural event.

The race spanned a distance of about 40 yards and, despite several runners wiping out, everyone eventually finished the race.

Several runners in Emerald Downs’ inaugural Grandparents’ Race wiped out. June 25, 2023. (Emerald Downs via Storyful)

The winner, Everett resident Steve Butler said he had not participated in a race since 1973 when he raced a lineman at his high school football practice.