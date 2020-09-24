Human skull found on popular mountain bike trail above Lake Tahoe

A bicyclist rides down the Flume Trail near Incline Village, Nev., on July 22, 2017. (AP Photo/Brian Melley)

Carson City sheriff’s deputies are investigating the discovery of a human skull along a popular mountain biking trail at Lake Tahoe.

The sheriff’s office says bicyclists at Lake Tahoe State Park found the skull Sunday on the Flume Trail just north of Marlette Lake. Investigators say the skull was out in the open and looked as if it had been exposed to the elements for some time.

The Carson City Search and Rescue Unit returned to the site on Monday and uncovered what they believe to be additional human remains.

On Tuesday, a Washoe County sheriff’s K-9 identified several areas of interest for further investigation.