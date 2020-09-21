Humpback whale swims free of crocodile-filled Australian river after getting stranded in ‘very unusual’ event

A humpback whale has found its way back to sea weeks after it apparently got lost in a murky, crocodile-infested river in northern Australia.

There have been no previous recorded sightings of whales in remote East Alligator River, and no one can explain why a blue water mammal ventured so deep inland.

The manager of the World Heritage-listed Kakadu National Park says the whale “appeared to be in good condition and not suffering any ill effects” before it left the river over the weekend.

Officials called it a “very unusual” event.

Humpbacks follow the western Australian coast in their annual migration from the tropics to Antarctica. Recreational sailors first reported it on Sept. 2.