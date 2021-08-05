SoCal man accused of killing Tennessee man he met through dating app

Bruno Almeida-Rache is seen in a photo released by Bruno Almeida-Rache.

A Southern California man has been arrested in Tennessee in connection with the apparent strangulation death of a man he met online, KTLA sister station WKRN in Nashville reports.

The suspect, 27-year-old Bruno Almeida-Rache, had gone to the Madison home of the victim, 36-year-old Joshua Smithson, after the two met through a dating app. He arrived around 2:30 a.m., and the two had sex and did drugs, a Metro Nashville Police Department news release read.

Almeida-Rache told investigators he fell asleep and when he woke up, Smithson was standing in front of the bed and looking at him, according to police.

“He said he then kicked Smithson in the face and put him into a chokehold until he stopped moving,” the release stated.

First responders were dispatched to the home just before 7 a.m. following a call from from Almeida-Rache. They got to the residence where they found Smithson dead with multiple injuries to his face and head.

Almeida-Rache was subsequently arrested on suspicion of criminal homicide, according to police. He is being held without bond in Metro Jail pending a hearing.

No further details were released.