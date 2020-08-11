Hurricane Elida now Category 2 off Mexico, but not expected to pose threat to land

Hurricane Elida's projected path. (NOAA)

Hurricane Elida has grown to Category 2 force off Mexico’s northwestern coast, but forecasters say it’s not expected to pose a threat to land.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami said storm reached hurricane force the evening before and  had grown to have maximum sustained winds of 100 mph (155 kph) Tuesday.

It was centered about 250 miles (405 kilometers) southwest of the southern tip of the Baja California Peninsula and was heading to the west-northwest at 14 mph (22 kph).

It’s expected to remain out to sea while starting to weaken later Tuesday over cooler waters.

