Hurricane Hanna heads to Texas as 2 other storms threaten Hawaii and the Caribbean

Three separate storm systems are threatening the United States and the Caribbean this weekend.

They are Hurricane Hanna in the Gulf of Mexico, Hurricane Douglas in the Pacific Ocean and Tropical Storm Gonzalo in the Atlantic. This is where things stand with all three:

Hurricane Hanna

Hanna strengthened to a Category 1 hurricane Saturday morning, and is expected to make landfall in southern Texas later in the day.

Hanna, the first hurricane of the season in the Atlantic, had sustained winds of 75 mph around 7 a.m. CT (8 a.m. ET), and its center was about 100 miles east-southeast of Corpus Christi.

It is forecast to make landfall along the Texas coast, likely somewhere between Corpus Christi and Brownsville, in the afternoon or early evening, the National Hurricane Center said.

Some additional strengthening is possible before Hanna strikes land.

A hurricane warning is in effect for Port Mansfield to Mesquite Bay. And a storm surge warning — meaning life-threatening surges of water from the coastline is possible — is in effect from Port Mansfield to Sargent.

Storm surges of up to 5 feet are possible in some areas, including Corpus Christi Bay.

Heavy rain — 6 to 12 inches — is expected in south Texas and the Mexican states of Coahuila, Nuevo Leon and Tamaulipas through Sunday night.

About 3 to 5 inches of rain are expected along the upper Texas and Louisiana coasts.

A hurricane in the Atlantic at this time of year is somewhat ahead of the norm. The Atlantic’s first hurricane does not normally form until about two weeks into August.

Hanna is on track to become the first hurricane to hit Texas in the month of July since Hurricane Dolly in 2008.

Related Content Hurricane Douglas rapidly intensifies to Category 3, moves closer to Hawaii

Get the latest weather news and track the hurricane headed for Hawaii

Major Hurricane Douglas

Major Hurricane Douglas is approaching Hawaii but is forecast to weaken before it reaches the island chain this weekend.

Douglas peaked as a Category 4 storm early Friday and is now a major Category 3 storm with winds of 115 mph. Steady weakening is expected to continue over the next 36 hours as it approaches Hawaii

“Recent model trends indicate a northward shift to the path of the hurricane. Regardless of it’s exact track and whether it makes a direct landfall, severe impacts are still anticipated across the islands as the threats extend well away from the storms center,” Van Dam said. “Hurricane force winds extend 25 miles from the center and tropical storm force winds extend outward up to 105 miles, meaning this doesn’t need to be a direct landfall to have serious consequences.”

When Douglas reaches the island chain Saturday evening or Sunday morning, it will likely be a Category 1 hurricane or strong tropical storm, forecasters said.

A hurricane watch is in effect for all of Hawaii except the island of Kaua’i.

Douglas will bring the threat of flash flooding and landslides/mudslides, along with strong winds that may cause power outages and damaging surf.

Get the latest on the tropical systems around the world from CNN’s meteorologists

Tropical storm-force winds are forecast to arrive on the island of Hawaii as early as Saturday evening local time. The hurricane center forecast between 6 to 10 inches of rain for portions of the islands with isolated maximum totals of 15 inches are possible, especially in higher terrain.

The storm also will create large swells that are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions for several days.

Tropical Storm Gonzalo

Tropical Storm Gonzalo is set to move through the southern Windward Islands on Saturday, bringing heavy rain and strong winds to the islands.

Gonzalo is no longer expected to impact the Windward Islands as a strong tropical storm or Category 1 hurricane, but now as a weaker tropical storm.

“Conditions for Tropical Storm Gonzalo have been less than ideal for its survival. Even though gusty winds and heavy showers will impact the Windward Islands today, the storm has been fighting dry air since its inception. Once it passes the Windward islands and enters the Caribbean, we should see its eventual demise,” Van Dam said.

Rainfall is expected to total 1 to 3 inches for much of the affected areas.

Gonzalo is expected to weaken and dissipate in the beginning of next week as it moves through the southern Caribbean.

Gonzalo has already set the record for the earliest-named seventh storm, in what is shaping up to be a busy hurricane season.