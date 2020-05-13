Live Now
5 Live

‘I should have stopped them’: Unsigned note left at Ahmaud Arbery memorial raises questions

Nation/World

by:

Posted: / Updated:

An unsigned note reportedly left at the memorial where Ahmaud Arbery was killed is raising questions about who left it there and why.

The message, a photo of which was obtained by CNN affiliate WJXT, reads: “Ahmaud – I am so sorry. I should have stopped them. I am so sorry.”

S. Lee Merritt, the attorney for the Arbery family, addressed the note in a tweet, writing, “We need to discover who left this note!”

Arbery, a black man, was shot dead while jogging just outside Brunswick, Georgia, on February 23. The story hit the national spotlight this month after footage of the killing was released.

Two men, Gregory McMichael, 64, and his son, Travis McMichael, 34, were arrested Thursday in connection to Arbery’s killing. They face charges of felony murder and aggravated assault, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

Trademark and Copyright 2020 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.

Share this story

Most Popular

Latest News

More News

KTLA on Instagram

Instagram

KTLA on Facebook

KTLA on Twitter