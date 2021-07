The Pittsburg Police Department on July 3, 2021 released these photos of an ice cream truck in which they say illegal fireworks were found.

An ice cream truck in Pittsburg, Calif., was carrying more than just frozen treats.

After a tip from a parent, police say they found a stash of M-1000 fireworks and other firecrackers in the truck Friday.

“Oh no! The Ice Cream Man. Say it isn’t so!” the Pittsburg Police Department said in a Facebook post.

The owner of the truck was issued a citation, according to the post.

