Illinois high school senior with no prior health conditions dies of COVID-19

The mother of an 18-year-old Illinois woman who died of COVID-19 is speaking out, urging anyone who believes the virus is a hoax to think again.

Sarah Simental had abided by the guidelines, social distanced and had done everything right, yet still contracted the virus, KTLA sister station WGN in Chicago reported. Less than two weeks later, it took her life.

Simental had just turned 18 last month, and she was a senior at Lincoln-Way East High School in Frankfort.

Her family described her as a free spirit with a big heart, and someone whose life centered on her family, her friends, and her best buddy Bailey.

Simental first exhibited symptoms less than two weeks, starting with a headache. She then developed a sore throat and congestion.

Her condition quickly worsened after she tested positive for the coronavirus.

“It just continued and I took her to the ER early on the 23,” Simental’s mother said.

Christmas Day, Simental was flown from Silver Cross Hospital in New Lenox to University of Chicago Hospital.

She passed away from the virus 24 hours later.

Her parents, suited up in protective gear, were able to sit with her as she took her last breath.

“We had all the gear on, N95s and gowns, but they did allow us to go into the room so I could hold her hand and tell her it was OK,” Simental’s mother said.

As many head into New Year’s celebrations, the Simental family hopes others don’t let their guard down for the sake of having a good time.

“People need to remember that there’s going to be another Christmas, there’s going to be another New Year, but my daughter doesn’t get to have those anymore and we don’t get to celebrate those with her anymore,” Simental’s mother said.