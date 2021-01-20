In 1st White House briefing of new administration, press secretary Jen Psaki says Biden is focused on pandemic, not impeachment

White House press secretary Jen Psaki says President Joe Biden will allow Congress to decide the way forward on the impeachment trial of his predecessor, Donald Trump.

Psaki said Wednesday in the first press briefing of the Biden administration that the president believes members of the Senate should figure out how to proceed with a trial that could consume the opening weeks of his presidency.

Psaki says the administration is instead focused on the pandemic and the economic crisis that have engulfed the country for nearly a year, noting that the Senate can handle multiple issues at once.

Trump was impeached last week on a charge of inciting an insurrection. It was his second impeachment, a record for any president.